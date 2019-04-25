|
|
Leo Martell Thompson
Born: April 27, 1939
Died: April 22, 2019
Leo Martell Thompson, 79, of Princeton, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 in Perry Memorial Hospital, Princeton.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Ottawa VFW.
Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton.
Private online condolences may be left for the family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com
Leo was born on April 27, 1939 in Morris to Andrew L. and Clara Matilda (Ness) Thompson. He had delivered LP gas for many years.
He is survived by: Hisson, Gregory (Lynnette) Thompson of Wyanet; and a sister, Beverly Almeda .
He is preceded in death by, his parents; and a sister; Adeline Eltrevoog.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2019