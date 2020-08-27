Leon Apanas
Born: September 14, 1927; in Kybartai, Lithuania,
Died: August 22, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 92 of Morris, Illinois and formerly of Chicago, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris.
Born September 14, 1927 in Kybartai, Lithuania, Leon was a son of Leonas and Ona (nee Blauzdzlunite) Apanavicius. He was raised and educated in Lithuania until he immigrated to the United States following World War II. Leon went on to join the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he earned a bronze star. Following his time in the military Leon was a self employed builder and founded Morris Development Corporation. Leon was a dedicated worker who in his free time enjoyed fishing by the river.
Survivors include one son, Leon Apanas of Palos Hills; brother, Vitas Apanavicius; sister, Birute Znotinas; three nieces: Irene, Rita and Nora.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother Everest Apanavicius; niece Vida, and nephew Arvy.
Per Leon's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.
