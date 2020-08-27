1/
Leon Apanas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leon Apanas

Born: September 14, 1927; in Kybartai, Lithuania,

Died: August 22, 2020; in Morris, IL

Age 92 of Morris, Illinois and formerly of Chicago, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Regency Care of Morris.

Born September 14, 1927 in Kybartai, Lithuania, Leon was a son of Leonas and Ona (nee Blauzdzlunite) Apanavicius. He was raised and educated in Lithuania until he immigrated to the United States following World War II. Leon went on to join the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he earned a bronze star. Following his time in the military Leon was a self employed builder and founded Morris Development Corporation. Leon was a dedicated worker who in his free time enjoyed fishing by the river.

Survivors include one son, Leon Apanas of Palos Hills; brother, Vitas Apanavicius; sister, Birute Znotinas; three nieces: Irene, Rita and Nora.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents; brother Everest Apanavicius; niece Vida, and nephew Arvy.

Per Leon's wishes cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, and share Leon's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/obituary/Leon-Apanas

Cremation services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Home Ltd. in Morris (815) 942-2500.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeves Funeral Home - Morris
408 East Washington Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeves Funeral Home - Morris

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved