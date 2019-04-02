Leonard Milford Hansen



Born: July 5, 1928; in Morris, IL



Died: March 29, 2019; in Morris, IL



Leonard "Len" Milford Hansen was born July 5, 1928 in Morris, Illinois, son of Lars and Thea (Danielson) Hansen. On Friday, March 29, 2019, he left this world from Park Pointe Health Care and Rehab Center in Morris, to be with his Lord and Savior. The family would like to thank the staff of Park Pointe for providing loving care to Len, and to Sara and Jen from Joliet Area Community Hospice.



Len was a graduate of Morris High School, 1947. During high school, he worked as a golf caddy at the Morris Country Club and at Joe's Sandwich Shop in Morris. From 1950-1952, he served in the U. S. Army and received the Purple Heart when wounded in Korea.



In 1954, Leonard had a blind date with his future wife, Lois, who was teaching physical education at Center School in Morris. They were married June 19, 1955.



Leonard was employed by Self-Locking Corporation in Morris for 23 years, and by the State of Illinois Highway Department out of Yorkville for 10 years. Len was attracted to farm life and moved his young family to the farm outside of Morris, where he lived and worked for 52 years. Len enjoyed many activities and pastimes including hunting, water-sports, traveling, old cars, collecting "stuff", auctions, and was privileged to take the Honor Flight to Washington, DC in 2016. He was a member of the American legion, Post 294, DAV, NRA and of Plattville Lutheran Church, serving several years on the church council and as Sexton of the cemetery.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers; Edwin, Sherman, and Harvey Hansen, grandson, Steven, and nephew Lance.



Len is survived by his wife, Lois, sons, Darrell of Morris, Mark (Kim) of Minooka, Brad (Angie) of Wilmington, daughter, Lori (Brian) Stress of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister-in-law, Betty Hansen (Manhattan) and six nephews.



Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Plattville Lutheran Church, 5475 Bell Road, Minooka, Illinois beginning at 9:30 A.M. with a service at 11:00, officiated by Pastor Bret L. Reedy. Military honors will be provided by the Morris Color Guard.



In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Joliet Area Community Hospice or Plattville Lutheran Church Cemetery fund.



Fruland Funeral Home 121 W. Jefferson Street in Morris is in charge of arrangements.



For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary