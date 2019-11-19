|
|
Lillian A. Johnson
Born: December 8, 1926; in Morris, IL
Died: November 17, 2019; in Dwight, IL
Lillian A. Johnson of Morris passed away Sunday November 17, 2019 in the Heritage Health Center in Dwight.
Born December 8, 1926 in Morris, she was the daughter of the late Harry K. and Rose (Hroback) Johnson.
Raised and educated in Morris and remained in the community all of her life. She worked at Jefferson Smurfit for over 48 years retiring in December of 1990. She was a league bowler at Echo Lanes in Morris for many years and enjoyed the game of golf.
Surviving is one brother Charles R. of Dwight. One niece Valerie (the late Merle) DeLong of Dwight and one nephew Tracey E. (the late Ramona) Storm of Gardner.
Preceding her in death was her father in 1964 and her mother in 1967. One sister Marge Storm and two brothers, Harry C and Raymond R.
Memorials may be made in Lillian's name to the donor's choice.
Visitation will be held Wednesday November 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. A Celebration of Lillian's life will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Laura Wilson of the First United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U. C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 West Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information please visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 19, 2019