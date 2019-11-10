|
|
Linda S. Goudie
Born: May 7, 1948; in Clarksville, TN
Died: November 8, 2019; in Morris, IL
Linda S. Goudie, 71, of Morris, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in her home.
She was born May 7, 1948 in Clarksville, TN, the daughter of the late Dewey and Polly Ann (Black) Minton.
Raised and educated in Wilmington and Joliet, Linda graduated from Joliet East High School with the Class of 1966. She owned and operated Johnny's Chicken Kitchen & Pizza in Mokena and the Cobblestone in Piper City.
Linda was an animal lover with an avid interest in raising birds. She enjoyed politics and loved to have a good discussion. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Morris.
Surviving are three daughters: Carolyn (Matt) Derby of Wilmington; Cindy (Tom) Proctor and Amanda (Jeff) Carlson, both of Morris; Grandchildren: Andrew Kendall, Cory Derby, Samantha (Jesus) Centeno, Ashley Derby, Eric Galanos, Aaron Galanos, Aiden Carlson, and Rowan Carlson; Great-grandchildren: Ashton Kendall, Michael Ritacco, Althea Kendall, Emily Centeno, Russell Derby, and Bella Galanos. Also surviving are special cousins Judy Poppleton, Louise Sparks, and Jane Wilkinson.
Preceded by her husband John Goudie; her parents, and brothers, Larry Minton and Gary Minton.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Linda's life will immediately follow at noon at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Phillip Arnold of Calvary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet.
Memorial contributions may be made in Linda's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 10, 2019