Lloyd Vaughn Fannin
Eleanor Joan Fannin
Lloyd Vaughn Fannin, age 87 of Cable, WI passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Hayward Health Services in Hayward, WI. He was born September 15, 1931 in Fort Dix, KY, the son of Lloyd and Lena (Stafford) Fannin.
Eleanor Joan Fannin, age 85, of Cable, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hayward Health Services in Hayward, WI. She was born March 11, 1934 in Yorkville, IL, the daughter of Torstein and Helen (Erickson) Gjerde. Lloyd and Eleanor were married on March 28, 1953 at her family's farm in Yorkville, IL. They lived in the Morris/Minooka, IL area until 1984, when they moved to Cable, WI upon Eleanor's retirement from Caterpillar in Joliet.
They are survived by two daughters: Bobbi McCauley of Cable, WI and Vickie Mooney of Frederic, WI; three grandchildren: Jacob (April) Bell, Jesse Pfister and Jacklyn Pfister; two great-grandchildren: Carissa and Riley Bell; Lloyd's sister: Sylvia Watkins of Punta Gorda, Florida; Eleanor's sister, Gladys Schumacher of Savannah, GA, their sister-in-law: Dorothy Fannin of Morris, IL , and numerous nieces and nephews.
They were preceded in death by two grandsons: Greg McCauley and Joshua Bell; son-in-law, Robert McCauley, Eleanor's four brothers: Harold, Raymond, Telfred and LaVerne, and Lloyd's brother and sister: James Marvin Fannin and Nova Loveta Ferguson.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private family inurnment will be held at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery where Lloyd and Eleanor will be laid to rest.
Memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815) 634-2125.