Lois A. Steffes
Born: December 16, 1926; in Morris, IL
Died: November 20, 2019; in Morris, IL
Lois A. Steffes, 92, of Morris, passed away Wednesday morning, November 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka with Fr. Tuan Van Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris.
Born on December 16, 1926 in Morris, she was the daughter of Otto and Alma (Lund)Thorson. She graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1944. Lois married Donald Steffes on October 30, 1948. For most of their married life they farmed in the Minooka, Morris and Lisbon area until moving to Morris in 2004.
She is survived by her children, Joy (Tom)Brown of Chino Valley, Arizona, Joan (Jim)Bunton of Morris, Lori (Wendell) Kinman of Carrollton, Kentucky and Donald (Carl) Steffes of Idyllwild, California; nine grandchildren, Sam Brown, Bobbi LaBoy, Jamie Derment, Jillian Wiekert, Donald Bunton, Kevin Kinman, Chad Kinman, Gala Osgood, Lynda Matthews; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great, great grandchildren; one sister, Norma (John) Bremenkamp of Washington; 3 sisters-in-law, Rose Thorsen, Lorraine Steffes and Barbara Price; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her loving husband, Donald on October 4, 2004; one son, Lonnie Dean Steffes; one daughter, Doris Jean Steffes; one grandson, Richard Kinman; two brothers, Glen and Dale Thorson; one sister, Evelyn Baker.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Minooka.
Lois enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Joliet Area Community Hospice or donor's choice.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 24, 2019