Louis John Ashton
Born: May 18, 1944
Died: November 16, 2019
Louis John Ashton, 75, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on November 16, 2019 in Arizona, from an unexpected illness. He was born May 18, 1944 in Hettinger, North Dakota, son of the late Raymond and Anna (Belek) Ashton.
He attended Morris Public Schools and spent most of his young life working at the Ashton Paper Depot and Morris Paper Mill before joining the army in 1962 with an honorable discharge in 1965. Louis attended Peace Chapel Assembly of God in Morris for many years. He was employed with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs from 1978 until his retirement in 2000. He married Cynthia "Cindy" Woods in 1987, together they had three daughters from previous marriages and the two families became one. In 1990, they welcomed their fourth daughter. He loved traveling, camping, and going on family trips. Fast Cars, drag racing, banana splits and wood working were some of the things he really enjoyed.
Louis fulfilled his lifelong dream by moving to Arizona in 2006, where every day was a new adventure. He enjoyed sharing the beautiful sites and unique restaurants with family and friends who came to visit because everyone knew how much he loved his coffee and eating out, especially breakfast. Louis was an awesome husband and father who loved his family as well as his dogs Lucy and Bella with all his heart! He often talked of life in Morris, and was able to reconnect with some of his old friends. In 2006 they became members of Skyway Church of The West Valley where he loved fellowshipping, worshipping God and telling everyone about Jesus.
He will be truly missed as he leaves behind his wife Cindy; daughters LouAnn (Mark) Delrose of Mt. Juliet, TN, Jamie (Matthew) Taylor of Morris, Amy (Shawn) Scruggs of Goodyear, AZ and Chelsea (Matthew) Polcyn of Verona; grandchildren Sarah Sparks, Benjamin and Shelby Doss, Anthony Scruggs and Ella Polcyn; sister Rosalie (Duane) Ehrler of Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents; best friend Dennis Kenney of Morris; beloved son-in-law Timothy "Tim" Doss; grandson Derek Sparks and Angel grandbaby Polcyn.
Memorials may be made in Louis' name to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
A visitation will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Louis's life will follow at 12:00 pm officiated by Pastor Bob Hahn of Peace Chapel Assembly of God. Burial at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on November 25, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Nov. 21, 2019