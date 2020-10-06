1/
Lois M. McCord
Lois M. McCord

Lois M. McCord (nee Craddock) passed away peacefully at her late Channahon residence on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Born in Royal, Iowa the Daughter of the late Albert and Mary Craddock.

Beloved Wife of the late Paul McCord (1977) Loving Mother of Donald McCord and wife June, Connie Plunge and husband Adam R., Phyllis (the late Roy R.) Palmer and Deborah Heikkila and husband Ronald. Lois was a proud Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother to many. Fond Sister of Mary June Ginger and Norma (Larry) Leckner. A host of Nieces and Nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by her Parents, her Husband, Paul; her SisterPenny Northcutt and Brother in Law, Jim Northcutt.

The joy of Lois's life was being with her family. She expressed her love in so many ways, but mostly be stitching love into every quilt that she made for each one of her Grand Babies.

When someone we love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Those who touch our lives stay in our hearts forever.

Per Lois's Wishes, Cremation Rites will be accorded.

Interment Private at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet.

Arrangements Entrusted to The Maple Funeral Home, Channahon.

For information 815. 467-1234 and please visit Mrs. McCord's.

Memorial Tribute at www.themaplefuneralhome.com



Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
The Maple Funeral Home & Crematory
24300 W. Ford
Channahon, IL 60410
(815) 467-1234
