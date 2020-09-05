Loren Daniel Holler
Born: October 29, 1985; in Elk City, OK
Died: August 29, 2020; in Salem, OR
Loren "Danny" Daniel Holler, 34, of Morris, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Salem, Oregon following a vehicular incident. He was born October 29, 1985 in Elk City, OK, the son of Nancy Arnold and the late Richard Eugene Saffeels.
Raised and educated in Mazon, Danny attended Mazon Grade School and Middle School before heading to Seneca High School. As a young man, Danny was a boy scout and completed his Eagle Scout project by designing and implementing a prayer garden at the UCC Church in Mazon. As he got older, he became interested in history and politics and was always open for a good debate. Particularly when the conversation involved a conspiracy theory. Danny was free-spirited and spiritual; loved animals, the outdoors, and taking the one last, chance of a lifetime, cross-country trip that led him to Oregon.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Nancy and Kevin Schaefer; sister, Annie (Chris) Novak of Joliet; step-sisters: Kindra (Greg) Bender and children, Gage Phillips and Cora Bender, Kirsten Schaefer, and Kaitlyn Schaefer; five nieces and nephews: Taylor Novak, Charlie Blazier, Jonathan Holler, Emily Novak, and Hank Holler; paternal grandmother, Betty Rathmann. Special family friend, Sheila Lowery, who Danny considered his Godmother. Also survived by maternal aunts Cheryl Miller and Cindi Arnold, maternal uncles Wayne Arnold and Larry Hansen, numerous cousins and many step-aunts, step-uncles and step-cousins.
Preceded by his father, Richard Eugene Saffeels; paternal grandfather, Tom Rathmann; maternal grandparents, Francies and Harriet Arnold; step-grandparents, Herman and Carol Schaefer; Grandfather Henry Allen Holler; maternal aunt Janice Hansen and uncle Dan Arnold.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Danny's life will be held Tuesday, September 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home.
Due to COVID-19 requirements, safe social distancing will be required and we are asking for visitors to wear their masks while visiting the family.
.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.