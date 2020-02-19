|
|
Loren J. Clampitt
Born: May 26, 1927; in Stillwell, IL
Died: February 15, 2020; in Morris, IL
Loren "Pee Wee" J. Clampitt, 92, of Morris, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Morris Hospital ER. He was born May 26, 1927 in Stillwell, IL, the son of the late Paul and Pearl (McMillen) Clampitt.
Raised in West Point, Illinois, Pee Wee attended West Point High School for three years before entering service with the United States Navy during WWII. Upon his return from the war, he attended and graduated from Bowen High School. On April 4, 1969, Pee Wee married Beth Coleman. He worked at the Paper Mill and later at Morris Napa.
Pee Wee was a diehard Cubs fan and avid fan of Morris Redskins and Chicago Bears football teams. He played fast pitch softball for the Moose for many years, enjoyed gardening, and was a member of the VFW. Pee Wee will be remembered for his sense of humor and his gift of joke telling.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; daughter, Susan (Jeff) Roseland and son, Paul (Cortney) Clampitt; grandchildren: Joe (Abbey) Roseland, John (Tamra) Roseland, Keegan Clampitt, Paulie Clampitt, Joey Kelley, Jeffrey Bertucci, Kylie Bertucci, Lexi Kelley and Amanda Havens; four great-grandchildren: Ella, Maddie, Bennie, and Jaxon; one sister, Kay (Ignacio) Torres of San Antonio; two brothers, Larry (Joyce) Clampitt of Paxton, IL and Terry (Pat) Clampitt of East Peoria; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Tommy in infancy; three brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Local law enforcement will walk through at 4:30 p.m. A Celebration of Pee Wee's Life will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Steve Larson of the First Baptist Church of Morris. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Morris Color Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pee Wee's name to the Morris Fire Department or the Grundy County Police Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 19, 2020