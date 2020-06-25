Lorene Roseland
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorene Roseland

Born: August 28, 1926; in Coal City, IL

Died: June 22, 2020; in Morris, IL

Age 93, and lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morris.

Lorene Marie was born August 28, 1926 in Coal City. She graduated in 1944 from the Coal City High School. During World War II she worked at the Northwestern Ammunition Plant in Morris where she met her husband, Wayne, who had just returned from overseas while he was in the Navy. They were married on August 2, 1947 at Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, where they would spend their entire 66 years of marriage. Lorene loved sports, particularly bowling and softball in her younger days, and was a great San Francisco Giants baseball fan.

Survivors include two sons: Keith (Vicky) Roseland and Larry (Sandra) Roseland, both of Coal City; one daughter-in-law, Jeannie Roseland of Coal City, six grandchildren: Amy Roseland, Tim Roseland, Noah (Jenae) Roseland, Lance Roseland, Adam Roseland, and Krysten (Todd) Schott; two great grandchildren: Laityn and Merik Schott; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Roseland of Morris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne on April 15, 2014, one son Richard Roseland on April 4, 2017, her twin sister, Corene (James) Peters, and sister, Annette (George) Schock.

Per Lorene's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and a private family memorial service will be held. Lorene will be interred in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with her husband, Wayne.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Lorene's memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Lorene's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.comCremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City(815) 634-2125.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
REEVES FUNERAL HOME
75 N. BROADWAY
COAL CITY, IL 60416
(815) 634-2125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved