Lorene Roseland
Born: August 28, 1926; in Coal City, IL
Died: June 22, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 93, and lifelong resident of Coal City, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Morris.
Lorene Marie was born August 28, 1926 in Coal City. She graduated in 1944 from the Coal City High School. During World War II she worked at the Northwestern Ammunition Plant in Morris where she met her husband, Wayne, who had just returned from overseas while he was in the Navy. They were married on August 2, 1947 at Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City, where they would spend their entire 66 years of marriage. Lorene loved sports, particularly bowling and softball in her younger days, and was a great San Francisco Giants baseball fan.
Survivors include two sons: Keith (Vicky) Roseland and Larry (Sandra) Roseland, both of Coal City; one daughter-in-law, Jeannie Roseland of Coal City, six grandchildren: Amy Roseland, Tim Roseland, Noah (Jenae) Roseland, Lance Roseland, Adam Roseland, and Krysten (Todd) Schott; two great grandchildren: Laityn and Merik Schott; one sister-in-law, Evelyn Roseland of Morris, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lorene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne on April 15, 2014, one son Richard Roseland on April 4, 2017, her twin sister, Corene (James) Peters, and sister, Annette (George) Schock.
Per Lorene's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and a private family memorial service will be held. Lorene will be interred in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with her husband, Wayne.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Lorene's memory to a charity of the donor's choosing.
Family and friends may sign the online guest book, upload photographs, or share Lorene's memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 25, 2020.