|
|
Loretta J. Holm
Born: September 16, 1937; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 12, 2019; in Morris, IL
Loretta J. Holm, 81, of Morris, passed away peacefully Monday, August 12, 2019 at home. She was born September 16, 1937 in Joliet, the daughter of the late Bernice Mitchell. Her father died when she was very young.
She married Wesley Holm who preceded her in death in 2011.
Loretta was a homemaker who enjoyed collecting fossils. A favorite pastime was watching her grandson Nick swim with Special Connections of Grundy County. She enjoyed being with all her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Adam Holm and Keith (Susan) Holm; grandchildren Daniel, Nick, Rebecca, Heather and Nichole; and great-grandchildren Mia and Millie.
Preceded in death by one son, Scott, in 2011 and one sister, Esther.
A visitation will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Loretta's Life at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.
Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorial contributions may be made in Loretta's memory to a recipient of the donor's choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 15, 2019