Loretta M. Matteson



Born: May 22, 1941; in Morris, IL



Died: March 29, 2019; in Joliet, IL



Loretta M. (Fisher) Matteson, age 77, of Morris, IL, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home with family by her side. She was born May 22, 1941, in Morris, to the late Robert and Nettie (Trenter) Fisher.



Raised and educated in Morris, Loretta graduated from Morris Community High School with the Class of 1959. On July 30, 1960, she married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Matteson, at the Methodist Church in Morris. They were married for 58 years.



Loretta went to beautician school and would later work in hair salons in Morris. She also worked as a bookkeeper and secretary in town. A talented baker, Loretta was always making desserts. She had many hobbies including quilting, crocheting, and embroidery. She was an avid Chicago Cubs and Golden State Warriors fan. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband, Bob; two sons, Bruce (Susan) Matteson of Morris, and Gregory (Tracy) Matteson of Katy, TX; grandchildren, Kati (Jacob) Babka, Tyler (Katie) Matteson, Stephanie Matteson, Amy (Brian) Miers, Jason Matteson, and Braden Matteson; one great-grandchild, Christian Babka; sister-in-law, Joyce Christensen; brother-in-law, Wayne Matteson; special niece, Loretta Christine (Dave) Carr; and several nieces and nephews.



Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Maybelle Bowman; her brothers, Robert Fisher and Melvin Fisher.



Per Loretta's wishes, Aqua Cremation rites are being accorded. Funeral services will be held at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Visitation will be held for Loretta on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Loretta's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Robert Sathuri of the First United Methodist Church of Morris.



Preferred memorials in Loretta's name may be made to the Methodist Church or the Morris Hospital Foundation.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.



