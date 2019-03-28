Lori K. Butler



Lori K. Butler, age 60, of Minooka, formerly of Saginaw, Michigan and Bremerton, Washington, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.



Born June 24, 1958 in Saginaw, Lori Kay was a daughter of Rolf and Helen (nee Jutila) Hanson. She was raised and educated in Saginaw, and graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1976. Lori achieved an Associate's Degree, and was employed by Expert Optics in Shorewood for the past eleven years as a Lens Technician. She was an active member of the Minooka United Methodist Church, and was recently an assistant coach for Channahon Pony Baseball.



Lori enjoyed spending her time outdoors gardening, as a junior astronomer, and camping in Michigan. She was a talented baker, and had many hobbies including sewing, crafting, and photography. Family was always Lori's priority, and she cherished spending time with her grandson, Charles.



Survivors include her two sons: Mark A. (Erika) Premo of Seattle, Washington and Jonathan S. (Cecilia) Butler of Morris; her 7 year old grandson: Charles Paul Butler of Morris; two siblings: David L. (Christine) Hanson of Arizona and Kathryn (Jim) Bocade of Saginaw, Michigan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Christine Hanson of Texas and James D. Bocade, Jr. of Saginaw, Michigan; and her nieces and nephews: Stephanie (Aaron) Bermes, Jason D. (Ann) Bocade, Jessica Bocade, Ashley M. (Kyle) Stark, Andrew Hanson, and Emily Henby.



Lori was preceded in death by her parents; one sister: Sonya Weiss; and one niece: Jennifer Hanson.



Per Lori's wishes, cremation rites are being accorded.



A memorial visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Minooka United Methodist Church, 205 West Church Street, in Minooka from 9:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Sarah Hong officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Minooka United Methodist Church, or to the family for their distribution.



Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 28, 2019