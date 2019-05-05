Lorraine M. Rink (nee Sinkular)



Born: August 23, 1918; in Pontiac, IL



Died: May 2, 2019; in Coal City, IL



Lorraine M. (nee Sinkular) Rink, Age 100, of Coal City, IL. passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her home.



Born August 23, 1918 in Pontiac, IL, Lorraine was the daughter of Frank and Katherine Sinkular. She was raised and educated in Braidwood.



Lorraine worked as a seamstress at the Pants Factory in Braidwood where she met the love of her life, Raymond Rink. She married Raymond on June 15, 1940 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Braidwood. They would later move to their farm in Mazon where they raised three children together.



Lorraine loved traveling and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the Assumption Parish in Coal City.



Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Raymond) Farcus and sons, Raymond (Roxanne) Rink and Peter (Kathy) Rink; her sister Rita Marquart and her brother Raymond Sinkular; her sister-in-law Gladys Rink; her grandchildren Kenneth (Jennifer) Piehl, Anthony (Stephanie) Rink, Heather (Derek) Johnston, Anna (Jeff) Hagedorn, Nathan (Jennifer) Rink, Paul (Kathryn) Rink; her great grandchildren; Morgan (Ben) Crawford and Madison Piehl, Shaina and Waycee Templet, Myles Johnston, Elaina and Lily Hagedorn, Anslie Rink, Hunter and Winter Rink as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond J. Rink (1999); her parents Frank and Katherine Sinkular and her siblings; Francis, Donald, James, Edward, Rita, Katherine and Eleanor.



Visitation will be at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, 215 S. Kankakee Street in Coal City on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Father Robert Noesen will officiate. Burial will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.



Ferrari Funeral Services are entrusted with arrangements.



Published in Morris Herald-News on May 5, 2019