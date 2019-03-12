|
|
Lorraine Rita Thetard
Lorraine Rita Thetard of Spring Hope, North Carolina, formerly of Mazon, died peacefully on March 4, 2019. She was 96 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and her sons, Tom and Tim.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy (David) Scott; 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
She was a living example of the love of Jesus and leaves that legacy to all who knew her.
A memorial of her long and well-lived life will be held at a later date.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 12, 2019