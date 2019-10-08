|
|
Louis Michael Naretto
Born: April 13, 1931; in Gardner, IL
Died: October 6, 2019; in Morris, IL
Age 88, of Braceville, IL passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Morris Hospital in Morris, IL.
Born April 13, 1931 in Gardner, to the late Anton and Lucia (nee Ceretto) Naretto.
Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean Conflict. Active and devout member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington, IL. Louie served on numerous boards including Grundy County, Gardner Medical Center, Standard Bank-Southern Division, Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Braidwood, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, and the Gardner and Braceville Fire Protection Districts. He was a member of the Men's Club at the church, the Knights of Columbus, and he previously was a 4-H leader.
While Louie was always an agricultural farmer, he was also a dairy farmer for numerous years. When he wasn't busy farming, he enjoyed carpentry. He was known to build just about anything and offered his craft to many family and friends. He always looked forward to drinking coffee and getting the latest news at the Dibble Coffee Club with his friend, Barney Vigna..
Surviving are one son, Mark (Debbie) Naretto of Lena, IL; three daughters, Rebecca (Jack) Jones of Verona, IL, Betsy (Kurt) Lutz of Gardner, IL, and Bobbi (Robert) Petrungaro of New Lenox, IL; nine grandchildren, Roger (Michelle) Reed, Theresa (Rob) Rhea, Beth (Jay) Spitzer, Michael Lutz, Dan Lutz, Kelsey Lutz, Max Petrungaro, Lou Petrungaro, and Gus Petrungaro; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding him in death were his beloved wife, Jean Ann (nee Trotter) Naretto, whom he married February 19, 1955 in Coal City, IL, whom recently passed away July 18, 2019; one brother, Joseph Naretto; and two sisters, Antoniette and Mary Naretto.
Visitation will be at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Braidwood, Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be from the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Father Stanley Drewniak will officiate. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Braidwood, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to the South Wilmington, Gardner, or Braceville fire departments would be appreciated. For more information and to sign his online guestbook please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory
401 E. Main St., Braidwood, IL 60408 815-458-2336
www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 8, 2019