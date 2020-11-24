Lucille F. O'Brien
(nee Riley)
Age 77, a longtime Morris, IL resident passed away early Saturday Morning November 21, 2020. She was born January 19, 1943 to the late Angela (nee Gabel) and Clarence (Pat) Riley in Morris, where she was raised, educated and lived a wonderful life among a large extended family and many dear lifelong friends.
On June 2, 1962 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she married J. Thomas O'Brien with whom she enjoyed 43 years of marriage with until his passing on Memorial Day in2005.
Lucille is the beloved mother of Mary Beth (Tom) Gibbs and Tod J. O'Brien; proud and devoted grandmother of Olivia Gibbs and John Gibbs; dearest sister of Rosemary (Richard) Anderson. She will also be missed by numerous cousins and several generations of nieces and nephews.
In addition to Tom, her husband, partner and best friend, she is also preceded in death by her parents and her sisters - Kathryn Riley, Patricia Riley, Dorothea (Oliver) Haag and Helen (Frank) Perucca.
In 1963, Lucille joined the family business of O'Brien Construction. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Trustee for Morris Township, past members of the Associated General Contractors and IL. Association of Women Contractors.
As a gourmet cook, Lucille truly enjoyed entertaining. She and Tom traveled extensively. She loved to play cards - her beloved bridge clubs and Euchre groups. Her other interests included sewing, reading, decorating, her beloved Bichon dogs and breakfasts with her high school girlfriends. Though nothing brought her greater joy and pride than her grandchildren, Olivia and John.
Due to current circumstances Lucille's visitation and funeral services will be held privately on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Immaculate Conception School Endowment Fund or Grundy Community Foundation. For more information please call (815) 942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
where you can view a complete obituary, access the live stream link and, share a favorite memory or leave a condolence.