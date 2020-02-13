|
Lucille M. Sereno
Lucille M. Sereno, 82, of Goodfarm Township, passed away peacefully at home Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born October 4, 1937 in Hamilton County Illinois, the daughter of the late Amos and Nora (Parker) Cluck.
Lucille married Franklin Sereno October 19, 1957. He preceded her in death on November 18, 1992. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She loved babysitting and spending quality time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Frank (Denise) Sereno of Morris; LaDonna (Doug) Lines of Morris; Lynn (Jimmy) Misener of Mazon, Viola Carlton of Aurora, and Jerry Sereno of Braidwood; 13 grandchildren: Jeremy Sereno, Timothy Sereno, Nathan Sereno, Jason Sereno, Zachary (Dawn) Misener, Matthew (Ashley) Misener, Joshua (Ashley) Misener, Jonathon (Jena) Misener, Crystal (Brian) Bernard, Jessica Calhoun, Amy Sereno, Angela (Donny) Sereno, and Lauren (Kyle) Sereno; and 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, Paul Lines; one sister, Fay; and two brothers, Emanuel and Eugene; brother-in-law, Cletus Gass; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Sereno, Phyllis Cluck, and Dorothy Johnson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Joliet Area Community Hospice, especially to Melissa and Tina for their loving care of Lucille.
The family will celebrate Lucille's life privately with a service officiated by Carol Walker as Celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made in Lucille's name to Joliet Area Community Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 13, 2020