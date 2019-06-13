Lynn W. Shearin



Born: April 15, 1954; in Camp Polk, LA



Died: June 11, 2019; in Morris, IL



Lynn W. Shearin, 65, of Morris, passed away Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.



Born April 15, 1954 in Camp Polk, Louisana, she was the daughter of Gerald and Kathryn(Garwood)Moore. She graduated from Morris Community High School with the class of 1972 and later attended Washburn College in Kansas. Lynn married Daniel Shearin on March 8, 1975 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman. For most of their married life they lived in Morris. She was a successful business woman owning hair salons and rental houses. Most recently she was employed as a technician with Blanco Kays Eye Care Center.



She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel; her children, Amanda Shearin of Morris, Liz(Chris)Howard of Mahomet and Erin(Andy)Richard of Aurora; five grandchildren, Lainey, Cora and Alison Howard and Robbie and Charlie Richard; her parents of Morris; three brothers, Jock Moore of Morris, Donald Moore of Marseilles and Dan Moore of Morris; several nieces and nephews.



She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, GFWC-IL Morris Women's Club, and Joshua1:9.



Lynn was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed baking, gardening, shopping, bible study, and spending time with her family, grandchildren, and many friends.



Memorials may be given to the Illinois Valley Industries at IVI, 1033 Third Ave., Morris, Ill. 60450.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Ransom. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St., in Morris.



For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com. Published in Morris Herald-News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary