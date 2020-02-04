Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Makayla M. Kjellesvik

Makayla M. Kjellesvik Obituary
Makayla M. Kjellesvik

Born: September 20, 2005; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 30, 2020; in Morris, IL

Makayla M. Kjellesvik, 14, of Morris, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

She was born September 20, 2005 in Morris, the daughter of Tamara (Newman) Kjellesvik and the late Gregory R. Kjellesvik.

Makayla was an eighth grade student at Elim Christian School in Palos Heights. She enjoyed bowling, music, the outdoors, football, and Disney, but she especially enjoyed people as she was very outgoing and sociable. Makayla participated in bowling with Special Olympics and Special Connections. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Morris.

She is survived by her mother, Tamara; her sister, Alayna and brother, Jake; maternal grandparents, Leo (Jo) Newman and paternal grandmother, Diane Kjellesvik; step-grandparents, Randy (Mary) Bradley; great-grandmothers, Bonnie Connor and Bev Bradley; cousins, aunts and uncles.

She was preceded by her father, Gregory; paternal grandfather Richard Kjellesvik, and maternal grandmother, Diane Bradley.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Jackson Street in Morris.

A Celebration of Makayla's Life will be held at the church at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020 with Rev. Dr. Roy Backus officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.

For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084.

Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Feb. 4, 2020
