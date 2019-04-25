Marcine Fay (Hanna) Carlson



Born: July 28, 1936; in Grant Township, IA



Died: April 21, 2019; in Morris, IL



Marcine Fay (Hanna) Carlson was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. Marcine passed away at Park Point Senior Living Center in Morris, IL on April 21, 2019, at 82 years of age while surrounded by her loving family.



Marcine was born in Grant Township, IA on a very hot summer day on July 28, 1936. She was baptized in Grant Lutheran Church near Woden, IA and attended country schools until graduating from Titonka High School in 1954. On December 28, 1957, she was united in marriage to her sweetheart, Guy, at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Titonka, IA. They lived in the Peoria area for 19 years before moving to Minooka, IL on July 7, 1977. Marcine was a loving mother, talented homemaker, scout mother for each of her four children. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in East Peoria and Minooka, IL.



Marcine is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Guy Carlson Jr, and their four children; Cinda Carlson (Solomon Makonnen), Linda Carlson (Joseph Alexander), Teresa Schutter (Scott) and Guy Carlson III; grandchildren Nebiyou Makonnen (Tanya), Malachi Makonnen (Emem Itiat), Hunter Alexander, Walker Alexander, Steven Schutter (Beatrice), Adam Schutter, and Sylvia Schutter; great-grandchildren Kesharia Griffin, Sahay Makonnen, Debineh Makonnen, Xavier Makonnen, and Zayan Makonnen; brother Ronald Hanna; and sisters-in-law Sheryl Hanna, Betty (Carlson) Hanna, and Marlys Hanna.



She was preceded in death by her parents Sylvin and Olga (Skilbred) Hanna; sister Rosezella (Hanna) Havlik; brothers Vernon Hanna, Duane Hanna, and Harlan Hanna; and brother-in-law Richard Havlik.



Visitation will be at Maple Funeral Home, 24300 South Ford Road, Channahon, IL 60410 Friday, April 26, 2019, between 4 pm and 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at Minooka United Methodist Church, 205 West Church Street, Minooka, IL 60447 on Saturday, April 27, 2019, with visitation at 10 am and the funeral at 11 am, Reverend Sarah Hong officiating.



In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the Minooka United Methodist Ridge Road Development Fund. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Wesley, IA and Grant Township Cemetery in Woden, IA at a later date. Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary