Margaret Button Josephson Sebanc
Margaret (Peg) Alice Button Josephson Sebanc passed away peacefully on November 4 surrounded by family and friends at home outside of Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Peg was born November 7, 1949 in Morris, Illinois, to parents Josephine (Dembicki) and Allen Button. Her journey led her to nursing management and specializing in psychiatry, general medicine, and nephrology.
Peg married the love of her life, Tom Sebanc, in 2004 and lived in Sonoma County, California. They later moved to southern Colorado and built their dream home, Casa Dorada, in the mountains of the San Juan National Forest.
With a passion for living life to the fullest, she was an artist, food and wine aficionado, and avid decorator. She had a knack for entertaining and making people feel welcome. Traveling abroad to Italy and cruising through the Mediterranean and other fun-filled adventures were a favorite past time. Peg was also a longtime board member of the ranch association.
Peg's family and circle of dear friends will forever miss her positive energy, generosity, compassion, and willingness to help others. She will also be missed by her furry pride and joy, Grace the Bulldog.
Peg is survived by her husband, Tom; sons Mark Lamkins of Madison, Wisconsin, and Scott Lamkins (Mary) of Moab, Utah; step-daughter Anne Sebanc (Andy) of Whittier, California, and step-son Mike Sebanc (Alexa) of Oakland, California. Other family include sister Mary Mulvihill (Leon) of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and brother James Button of Sitka, Alaska; and grandchildren Noah, Abby, Tai, Neko, and Ripley.
The song is ended, but the melody lingers on.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019