Margaret M Duffy (nee Anger)



Born: May 19th, 1959; in Milwaukee, WI



Died: April 10th, 2019; in West Allis, WI



Margaret M Duffy (nee Anger), 59, passed away unexpectedly in her home in West Allis, WI on Wednesday, April 10th, 2019.



Born in Milwaukee on May 19th, 1959 to Carole and Ronald Anger, Margaret was raised in Wauwatosa. She raised her 2 sons, Christopher and Michael, in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Fairfield, Texas, Morris and Gardner, IL. She was proud to achieve her certificate in addictions counseling and spent much of her professional career working at Dwight Women's Correctional Facility in Dwight, IL.



Margaret was a religious and spiritual person who enjoyed shopping, music, drinking coffee and socializing with her family and friends. Her favorite topic of discussion was her two sons and her grandchildren. She was a friend of Bill W. She was always available to lend an ear and offer support and advice to her many friends.



Margaret is survived by her mother Carole Anger of Milwaukee, her sons Christopher (Tiffany) Duffy of Morris, IL and Michael (Erin) Duffy III of Gardner, IL, her sisters Julie (Greg) Toutges and Anne (Scott) Sehmer. She is also survived by her beloved grandsons Christopher Jr, Alexander, Maxwell, Elliott and Dashiell Duffy, Christian Lee and Kevin Ferarri, and her cherished granddaughter Marlana (Gus Rieke) Ferarri.



She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Anger, her maternal and paternal grandparents, and her grandson William Duffy.



Please join us in celebrating her life: Visitation will be at St.Therese Parish; 9525 W Bluemound Rd; Milwaukee, WI 53226 on Saturday, April 27th at 10 am with a funeral mass to follow at 12 pm.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary