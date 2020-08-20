Margaret V. Williams
Born: February 12, 1949; in Solvang, CA
Died: August 14, 2020; in New Lenox, IL
Margaret Virginia Williams, at rest in Jesus, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, IL. Margaret was born in Solvang, CA on February 12, 1949. She worked at the Morris Post Office for over 22 years. She most recently worked at the Starved Rock Gift Shop. She had many hobbies and loved life; She was a member of the Starved Rock Cycling Assoc. and the Thread Heads. She was a big part of all her family and friends lives. One of her most favorite things to do was to cheer for her granddaughter Arisa while she played hockey for the Joliet Jaguars Hockey Club.
She was preceded in death by her father,Guy Williams; mother, Colleen (Harry) Hanney; one son, Herman E. Reardanz.
Survived by her best friend and partner in life Bill Stofan; her sons, Chris (Jennifer) and Ryan Reardanz; one brother,Michael (Pam) Williams; three sisters, Sue (Fred) Miller, Brenda Lara and Sandie (Mark) Shelton; one granddaughter, Arisa Marie Reardanz; one step-son, Jack (Tabitha) Stofan; four step-grandchildren, Quinton Norton, and Denver, Cameron and Kyley Vandover; numerous nieces and nephews; and many good friends she has acquired over the years. She will be sadly missed by all.
Margaret's last act was to donate the gift of life as an organ and tissue donor. Cremation rites have been accorded and a Memorial service for Margaret will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris. Family will then receive relatives and friends from the end of services until 6 p.m. Due to the current pandemic, masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. For information, please call 815-942-5040 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
to share a condolence or favorite memory and to see full obituary.