Marjorie Ellen Love
Born: August 9, 1926
Died: August 8, 2019
Marjorie Ellen Love, 92, passed away peacefully the evening of August 8, 2019 approximately 2 hours before her 93rd birthday.
She was born on August 9, 1926 to William and Lena (Peterson) Phillips in Morris, IL. She married Granville A. Love shortly after his honorable discharge from the Navy on October 6, 1945 in the First Methodist Church in Morris. He preceded her in death on September 5, 1992.
Surviving are her children Alan D. Love (Shirley) of Morris, IL and Linda L. Ryan (Paul) of Washington, IL, as well as eight grandchildren: Tania Daffron, Heather Close, Matthew Ryan, Shannon Vansickle, Belinda Strong, Sarai Love, LoRee Love of Califorinia and Mandie Barber. She also had numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL for all of their care and understanding. Dr. Michael Cichon and the Kankakee Valley Hospice team were truly outstanding in every way.
Cremation rites were accorded per Marjorie's wishes. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Larson of the First Baptist Church of Morris. Inurnment will be in Sample Cemetery where Marjorie will rest next to her husband Gran.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's name to Kankakee Valley Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www. Ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 3, 2019