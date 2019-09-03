Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margjorie Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margjorie Ellen Love


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margjorie Ellen Love Obituary
Marjorie Ellen Love

Born: August 9, 1926

Died: August 8, 2019

Marjorie Ellen Love, 92, passed away peacefully the evening of August 8, 2019 approximately 2 hours before her 93rd birthday.

She was born on August 9, 1926 to William and Lena (Peterson) Phillips in Morris, IL. She married Granville A. Love shortly after his honorable discharge from the Navy on October 6, 1945 in the First Methodist Church in Morris. He preceded her in death on September 5, 1992.

Surviving are her children Alan D. Love (Shirley) of Morris, IL and Linda L. Ryan (Paul) of Washington, IL, as well as eight grandchildren: Tania Daffron, Heather Close, Matthew Ryan, Shannon Vansickle, Belinda Strong, Sarai Love, LoRee Love of Califorinia and Mandie Barber. She also had numerous great and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Heritage Health in Dwight, IL for all of their care and understanding. Dr. Michael Cichon and the Kankakee Valley Hospice team were truly outstanding in every way.

Cremation rites were accorded per Marjorie's wishes. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Steve Larson of the First Baptist Church of Morris. Inurnment will be in Sample Cemetery where Marjorie will rest next to her husband Gran.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie's name to Kankakee Valley Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www. Ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now