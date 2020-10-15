Marian R. Gram
Born: February 16, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: October 14, 2020; in Morris, IL
Marian R. Gram, 89, of Morris, passed away Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehab Ctr. in Morris.
Born February 16, 1931 in Chicago, she was the daughter of Michael and Rose (Pawlowski) Lacyk. She moved to Morris at the age of 2 months. Marian attended local schools and graduated from Morris High School with the class of 1948. She married John Gram on October 15, 1950. She was employed for 17 years at the Grundy County Bank.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan (Jeffery) Stangland and Nancy (David) Ascolani both of Morris; four grandchildren, Kimberly (Brian) O'Connell of Bolingbrook, Karen (Brandon) Linn of Morris, Margaret (Craig) Maschmeyer of Morris and Anthony Ascolani of Morris; five great grandchildren, Norah Linn of Morris, Hannah Linn of Morris, Caitlin O'Connell of Bolingbrook, Wyatt Linn of Morris and Reagan O?Connell of Bolingbrook.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John, on July 13, 2019.
Marian was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and served on the Funeral Committee for many years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Church with Fr. Jason Stone officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com
