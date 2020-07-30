Marian Steep
Born: September 17, 1938; in Princeton, IL
Died: July 27, 2020; in Ottawa, IL
Marian Steep, 81, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home in Ottawa.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 11:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca with Pastor Phil Peterson officiating. A Gathering of friends will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Cremation rights have been accorded to the Osborne Nelson Funeral Home.
Marian was born September 17, 1938 in Princeton, IL to Frank and Ethel (Perkins) Martin. She married Wayne Steep on January 11, 1958 in Spring Valley, IL. Wayne passed away March 17, 2018.
She is survived by her children, Marty (JoEtta) Steep, Jerry (Pam) Steep, and Kevin (Kristi) Steep; her grandchildren, Savannah Steep, Kristina Pfaff, Brandon (Brittney) Steep, Jordan (Courtney) Steep, and Maddie Steep (Fiancé Mike Renner); her great grandchildren, Harper, Emersyn and Jackson Steep; her sister, Jean (Ike) Plym; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; her siblings, Don Martin, Cheryl Becker.
Memorials in Marian's memory may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.
