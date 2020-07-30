1/1
Marian Steep
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Steep

Born: September 17, 1938; in Princeton, IL

Died: July 27, 2020; in Ottawa, IL

Marian Steep, 81, of Seneca, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at Pleasant View Lutheran Home in Ottawa.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 11:00 am at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Seneca with Pastor Phil Peterson officiating. A Gathering of friends will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am prior to the service at the church. Due to CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required. Cremation rights have been accorded to the Osborne Nelson Funeral Home.

Marian was born September 17, 1938 in Princeton, IL to Frank and Ethel (Perkins) Martin. She married Wayne Steep on January 11, 1958 in Spring Valley, IL. Wayne passed away March 17, 2018.

She is survived by her children, Marty (JoEtta) Steep, Jerry (Pam) Steep, and Kevin (Kristi) Steep; her grandchildren, Savannah Steep, Kristina Pfaff, Brandon (Brittney) Steep, Jordan (Courtney) Steep, and Maddie Steep (Fiancé Mike Renner); her great grandchildren, Harper, Emersyn and Jackson Steep; her sister, Jean (Ike) Plym; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; her siblings, Don Martin, Cheryl Becker.

Memorials in Marian's memory may be made to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com

Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home

135 E. Lincoln Street

Seneca, Illinois 61360

815-357-6172


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
135 East Lincoln
Seneca, IL 61360-0318
(815) 357-6172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Osborne-Nelson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved