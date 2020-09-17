Maribeth Elaine Heggen



Born: February 28, 1958



Died: August 31, 2020



Maribeth Elaine Heggen, of Park Ridge, IL. and formerly of Morris passed on peacefully and went to be with the Lord on August 31, 2020 at the age of 62.



Maribeth was born on February 28, 1958 in Morris IL. to Leonard O. Heggen and Myrtle Kaldheim Heggen.



She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings Carol Heggen Nachreiner and Audrey Heggen Poffenberger.



She is survived by 4 sisters, Ruth Ann (Roland ) Chase, Lynn (Larry) Chase both of Newport, R.I., Mavis Heggen ( Hannah Watson) of Lake Placid, FL. And Laurel (John) Hendrickson of Ringold, Ga., as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by one brother, Jonathan (Mary) of Elgin IL. who were guardians in Maribeth's later years and coordinated her care.



Maribeth was educated through Kendall County special education classes. Early Christian education was through Lisbon Bethlehem Lutheran Church.



Maribeth spent many years as a resident of Narvick House in Morris where she partook of many activities there. She worked at The Illinois Valley Industries Workshop each day working on a variety of tasks. Her retirement years were spent at the Park Ridge Care Center in Park Ridge which provided outstanding care. She also received excellent consultative services through the Down Syndrome Center in Park Ridge., Il.



Maribeth enjoyed traveling with some of her siblings to various parts of the United States. She enjoyed family reunions where she could see and converse with siblings, nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed the Kaldheim family reunion, held in Morris for many years, where she could see and converse with aunts, uncles and cousins.



Maribeth enjoyed needlework and crafts. She was especially adept at latch hook rug making. She made beautiful rugs and wall hangings. She was well known around the Lisbon and Morris area. She was an adamant Cubs fan!



Due to Coronavirus concerns, a private graveside gathering will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Park Ridge Care Center (665 Busse Hwy., Park Ridge, IL. 60068), the Adult Down Syndrome Center (1610 Luther Ln., Park Ridge, IL. 60068) or Illinois Valley Industries Narvick House (1033 Third Ave, Morris, IL. 60450).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store