|
|
Marie Beeskow
Born: May 6, 1945; in Anchorage, AK
Died: September 17, 2019; in Joliet, IL
Marie (Shrock) Beeskow, 74, of Coal City, Illinois, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Joliet Hospice Home surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1945 in Anchorage, Alaska, the daughter of the late Cecil and Mary (Metcalf) Shrock.
Maries parents moved the family from Alaska to the Lower 48 states when Marie was 14 years old. They lived in Illinois, Arkansas, and Wisconsin during Marie's childhood and as an adult, eventually settling in Illinois. Marie had four children with her husband, Charley Fox: Pamela Kay Fox and her children Kevin, George, Salvatore, Kristine, and Daniel; the late Charley Dave Fox and his children Steve and Julie; Tamera Marie Fox and her children Jerry, Kristene, and Tabitha; and the late Russell Freeman Fox.
She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Violet, Laila, Nevaeh, Tarah, Brendon, William, Titus, Destyni, Ethan, Chase, Madelyn, Jocelyn, Zachary, Isabella, and one on the way.
Preceded in death by her siblings: Jack, Daniel, Denali, twin brother William, Wayne, Celia, and Linda.
Marie was a loving, caring, and joyful person who was known for her beautiful smile and contagious laughter.
Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home in Morris. A Celebration of Marie's Life will immediately follow the visitation.
Graveside services will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Gentry, Arkansas on Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Preferred memorial contributions may be made in Marie Shrock's name to We Care of Grundy County, Guardian Angel of Joliet, or to "Breaking Away" Domestic Violence Shelter program in Grundy County.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 19, 2019