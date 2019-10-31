|
|
Marilyn V. Neary Kneller
Born: June 27, 1924; in Morris, IL
Died: October 29, 2019; in Morris, IL
Marilyn V. (Manning) Neary Kneller, 95, of Morris, passed away Tuesday morning, October 29, 2019 with her family by her bedside at Park Pointe Healthcare & Rehab in Morris. She was born June 27, 1924 in Morris, the daughter of the late Albert and Vera (Turner) Manning.
Marilyn was raised and educated in Morris, graduating from Morris Community High School with the Class of 1942. She married Edwin P. Neary on December 6, 1947 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris. He preceded her on January 17, 1975. Marilyn married Ned. D. Kneller, Sr. on August 1, 1975 at the First United Methodist Church in Morris. He preceded her on December 23, 1994.
She was employed at Seneca Ship Yard during WWII, then with Self-Locking Corp and at Sis's Restaurant.
Marilyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Mariam Circle and sang with the church choir. She was also a member of the John Martin Steele Post #6049 V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary, the Morris Senior Citizens Card Club, and the Morris Chapter of Sweet Adelines. She also served as a Pink Lady at the Dwight VA Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Jill (late Ray) Odom of Morris; Jane (Roland) Stott of Morris, and Lisa Volkman (Jeff Callaway) of Ottawa; sons, Timothy (late Sally) Neary of Morris and Michael (Lori) Neary of Morris; late Dennis (Cathy) Neary of Coal City; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.; numerous nieces and nephews; three step-sons, Ned (late Lynn) Kneller, Jr., Gary (Barb) Kneller, and Fred (Beverly) Kneller.
Preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, one son, two sisters, several nieces and nephews and one stepson.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Morris. A Celebration of Marilyn's Life will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastors Robert Sathuri and Laura Wilson Underwood. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to the First United Methodist Church Choir fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2019