Marilyn J. Benckendorf
Born: December 21, 1946
Died: January 11, 2020
Marilyn J. Benckendorf, 73, of rural Newark, passed away Saturday morning, January 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.
Born December 21, 1946 in Joliet, she was the daughter of George and Hazel(Todd)Dew. She received her education in the schools of Plainfield. Marilyn married Allan Benckendorf on May 5, 1968 and for most of their married life they lived in Plainfield.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Kulalowski of Joliet, Jay Benckendorf of Newark and Kathy Benckendorf Campbell of Culpepper, VA; six grandchildren, Megan, Jax, Kathy, Michael, Emilee and Cash; three sisters, Georgie Byrd, Beverly Dell and Louise McDaniel; three brothers, Kent, James and William Dew; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Allan on April 5, 2011; one sister, Nancy Dew; one brother, Robert Dew.
She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casinos, loved mowing her grass and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
There will be no funeral services or visitation. Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements.
For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jan. 16, 2020