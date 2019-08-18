|
Marilyn Ruth Severson
Born: March 15, 1938; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 4, 2019; in Morris, IL
Marilyn Ruth Severson, 81, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Morris, Illinois. She was born on March 15, 1938 in Joliet, Illinois to the late William C. Stafford and Helen Lamping Stafford.
Marilyn married John A. Severson "Jack" who preceded her in death in 2016. They had one daughter and three sons: Debra L. Tarr (Anthony), John M. Severson, David W. Severson (Carol), and Kevin S. Severson.
She also leaves behind two brothers and three sisters: William Stafford (Judy), David Stafford (Lana), Susan Kuykendall (Ron), Phylis Feeney (Michael), and Peg Furto (Jim); 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held. Aqua Cremation rites were accorded.
Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019