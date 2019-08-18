Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Severson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Ruth Severson


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Ruth Severson Obituary
Marilyn Ruth Severson

Born: March 15, 1938; in Joliet, IL

Died: August 4, 2019; in Morris, IL

Marilyn Ruth Severson, 81, passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019 in Morris, Illinois. She was born on March 15, 1938 in Joliet, Illinois to the late William C. Stafford and Helen Lamping Stafford.

Marilyn married John A. Severson "Jack" who preceded her in death in 2016. They had one daughter and three sons: Debra L. Tarr (Anthony), John M. Severson, David W. Severson (Carol), and Kevin S. Severson.

She also leaves behind two brothers and three sisters: William Stafford (Judy), David Stafford (Lana), Susan Kuykendall (Ron), Phylis Feeney (Michael), and Peg Furto (Jim); 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held. Aqua Cremation rites were accorded.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now