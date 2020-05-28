Marjorie D. Johnson
Born: July 1, 1930
Died: May 22, 2020
Mrs. Marjorie D. Johnson, 89, of Morris, went to be with the Lord early Friday morning, May 22, 2020 at Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.
Born on July 1, 1930 in Lisbon Township, Kendall county, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel (Hoge) Thompson. She graduated from Newark High School in 1948. On November 25, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ronald C. Johnson at West Lisbon Lutheran Church and were blessed with sixty-nine happy years together. They lived all their married life in the Nettle Creek Township and Morris area. She was a lifelong member of the West Lisbon Lutheran Church and was actively involved in family, bible camp and various other church ministries. She excelled in her roles as loving wife, mother and beloved grandmother and great grandmother. She was the administrator of the Morris Lincoln Nursing Home for twenty-five years, and was recognized as "Outstanding Older American" in Grundy County and was inducted into the Grundy County Senior Hall of Fame in 2001. She served at the Grundy County Health Department in the Senior Service Department for fifteen additional years of dedicated work to her community.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald, two daughters, Vicki (Wayne) Johnson of Newark and Nancy (David) Toftoy of Newark; one son, Mark (Janine) Johnson of Minooka; nine grandchildren, Amy (Kyle) Gibbs, Alissa (Chris) Lacy, Megan (David) Lee, Matthew(Rachel) Toftoy, Jonathan (Brooke) Toftoy, Andrew (Jessica) Toftoy, Joshua (Sheila) Johnson, Rebekah Johnson and Zach (Elise)Johnson; seventeen great grandchildren, Kyleigh, Karissa, Keaton and Karson Gibbs, Jack, Cole, Grant and Weston Lacy, Tessa lee, Nathan and Evan Toftoy, Thor, Haakon, Alette and Freya (twin girls due in July) Toftoy, Conner and Finn Johnson; one sister, Donna (Tom) Thorson, four sisters-in-law, June Thompson, Alice Thompson, Maxine Thompson and Jackie Dimmick; one brother-in-law, Wilbur (Char) Johnson; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were one son, Michael C. Johnson; her parents; four brothers, Everett (Lillian), Russell, Milton and Alden Thompson; one sister, Betty (Eugene)Hatteberg.
A private funeral service was held for the family with burial at West Lisbon Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the West Lisbon Church, Attention: Memorial Account.
Fruland Funeral Home, 121 W. Jefferson St. in Morris is in charge of arrangements. For more information, call the funeral home at 815-942-0700 or sign the private online guestbook at www.frulandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 28, 2020.