Marjorie L. Glenn
Born: August 6, 1933; in Morris, IL
Died: August 4, 2020; in Morris, IL
Age 86 of Morris, Illinois, passed away Tuesday evening, August 4, 2020 at her home.
Born August 6, 1933 in Morris, Marjorie Louise was daughter of William L. and Florence Wilma (McArdle) Blake. She was raised and educated in Mazon and graduated from Mazon High School with the Class of 1951. On July 5, 1952 Marjorie married Walter Eugene Glenn in Verona, and he preceded her in death in May 1998. Marjorie worked for the United States Postal Service and was a rural carrier in Coal City for 22 years.
Marjorie was an avid seamstress, sewing many bridal and maternity garments throughout the years. She was passionate about her meticulously maintained home, which she was proud to showcase in various house walks. In addition, she had quite the "green thumb", and enjoyed growing flowers and tending to her garden. Marjorie loved her Saint Bernard dogs, however nothing was more important to her than her family, and the cherished time she spent with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Kathleen (Mark) Esgar of Mazon, Kevin (Roberta) Glenn of Fostoria, Ohio, Juanita Sue (Dennis) Fredericks of Arizona, Alice Jane (Tom) Ryder of Morris, Dean Glenn of Morris, Gail (Zeke) Lopez of Oswego, David (Patsy) Glenn of Guadalupe, California and Amy (Todd) Enger of Morris; (24) grandchildren: Chad Esgar, Cara Baldauf, Dan Glenn, Christina Glenn, Sarah Maierhofer, Justin Greiff, Molly Wills, Megan Budwill, Kaleb Fredericks, Katie Shank, Brad Ryder, Eric Ryder, Blake Ryder, Emily Haywood, Keri Coughlin, Erin Glenn, Samantha Glenn, Keegan Glenn, Abby Englehardt, Ashley Englehardt, Ethan Englehardt, Saige Glenn, Hannah Hennessy and Shain Hennessy; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; one sister, Juanita Blake of Morris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband Walter E. Glenn; three grandsons: Chris Esgar, Seth Esgar and Jack Ryder, and seven siblings: Wilma Starks, William R. Blake, Florence Huss, Warren Blake, Eleanor Blake, John Blake and Lois Wray.
The family will receive friends at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City on Friday, August 7, 2020 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Private family services will follow and burial will be in Sample Cemetery in Morris, where Marjorie will be laid to rest with her late husband. Those wishing to participate in Marjorie's services remotely are invited to log onto her memorial page to watch the live stream starting on Friday at 1:00 p.m.
Face covering requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for both the visitation and service.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Marjorie's memory to the American Heart Association
or to the Diabetes Association.
