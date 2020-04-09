Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Mark Alan McCarthy Sr.


1951 - 2020
Mark Alan McCarthy Sr. Obituary
Mark Alan McCarthy Sr.

Born: June 10, 1951

Died: April 5, 2020

Mark Alan McCarthy Sr., 68, of Morris, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020. Born June 10, 1951 in Joliet, he was the son of the late Richard and Doris (Knupp) McCarthy.

Mark was raised and educated in New Lenox, graduating from Lincoln-Way High School with the class of 1969. Mark served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1973. He married Clara Smith on April 20, 1974 and they started their life in Morris, raising their family. Mark started his career as a carmen for the EJ&E Railroad, inspecting and maintaining rail cars, then later to Smurfit-Stone where he worked for 25 years and eventually retiring from Park Pointe Healthcare. He enjoyed woodworking, making several projects for his family, reading and photography, and enjoyed working in his garden. Mark was a loving husband and father.

Mark is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Clara, and their children; son, Mark Jr. (Angie) and daughter Melissa; he is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Doris, Stepfather Charles McEntee; brothers John and Terry; and Mother and Father-in-law Frank and Edith Smith.

Due to social distancing requirements in place with the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. Aqua Cremation rites have been accorded. An online guestbook has been made for the family and may be signed by visiting the website www.ucdaviscallahan.com .

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Apr. 9, 2020
