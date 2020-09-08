Mary Adams
Born: July 26, 1961; in Blue Island, IL
Died: August 28, 2020; in Urbana, IL
Age 59 of Hoopeston, Illinois and formerly of Morris, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Illinois.
Born July 26, 1961 in Blue Island, Illinois, Mary Anne is a daughter of Barbara (nee Long) Stancik of Morris, and the late Richard Stancik. She was raised and educated in Oak Lawn; graduated from Oak Lawn Community High School with the Class of 1979, and went on to attend Triton College. Mary worked as a police and fire dispatcher, and served Hoopeston, as well as Morris and Aurora throughout the years. She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston, and in her free time loved to bake, especially her mother's cheesecake. In addition, Mary enjoyed playing pool and traveling to Florida.
Survivors include two children: Angela Cooper of Hoopeston and Tom (Ashley) Adams of Morris; three grandchildren: Alice Ridenour, Jace Cooper and Elliott Adams; two brothers: Jim Stancik of Mokena and Herb (Susan) Stancik of Oak Forest; three sisters: Caryn Stancik of Hinsdale, Nancy (Larry) Burgan of Park Forest and Lynn Stancik of Morris; four nieces: Kristie Kwiatkowski, Jamie Stancik, Cali Stancik and Chelsy Gleixner, and numerous cousins.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Richard Stancik; grandson, Timothy Ridenour, and sister-in-law, Beverly Stancik.
Green flameless cremation rites are being accorded.
The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block east of Illinois Route 47) in Morris on September 11, 2020 (Friday) between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Face mask requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order. The funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to see Mary laid to rest in Florida. Donations can be made online through the donation appeal on Mary's memorial page.
