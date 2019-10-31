|
Mary Catherine Callan Reed
Born: January 22, 1919
Died: October 9, 2019
Born on her family's farm in near Woodward, Iowa, to Dorothea Weil Callan and Peter Vincent Callan, eldest of 5 children, all predeceased her. She graduated in 1936 from Assumption Catholic School, and enrolled in Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Des Moines, Iowa in 1937. She graduated in 1940. After Mary passed her Iowa State Board of Nursing, she was assigned to U.S. Marine Hospital in Chicago, Illinois for 2 years. Afterward, she was transferred to U.S. Treasury Building at Washington D.C. where she worked in Emergency Care. Later, Mary was transferred to Internal Revenue Bldg., and the Procurement Dept.
Mary Catherine Callan wed William Howard Reed Jr., on September 12, 1942. They had a son, William Howard Reed III, both predeceased her. They moved several times until William Howard Reed Jr. got a job in Mazon, Illinois as a Principal, and then a Superintendent before he went back to teaching.
She was an Administrator of Grundy County Health Dept. in Morris IL and was instrumental in implementing T.B. Testing. During her tenure there, she graduated with Honors, from DeKalb University, with a B.S. Degree. She was active in many organizations, both locally and at the state level. She retired and became a school nurse for several years. When Mary retired from her position as a school nurse, she moved to Garland, TX.
Mary was preceded in death by her granddaughter Rebecca Reed Calloway Jackson and her great-granddaughter Tabitha Ashley Reed.
A vigil will be held on November 3rd from 6:00-9:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home 1600 S. Garland Ave. Garland, TX. The Rosary will be said at 7:00 pm. The funeral mass will be on November 4th from 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 600 S. Jupiter Rd., Richardson, TX with a luncheon immediately following.
There will be visitation on November 16th from 10:00-11:00 am at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, Morris IL. Interment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery at 11:15 am with a luncheon following at U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home.
Mary is survived by her daughter- in -law Patsy Reed, her granddaughters Catherine [Lee] Kolodziejcyk and Mary [Shawn] Burr and her great-granddaughters Lori and Meghan Ragsdale and Ziya Bur, great- grandson Christopher Calloway and great-granddaughter Rachel Calloway.
In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to , at https://www.stjude.org/donate, in honor of Mary Catherine Reed.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 31, 2019