Mary Jane Willman
Born: May 31, 1925
Died: March 23, 2020
Mary Jane Willman passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on March 23, 2020.
Mary Jane (Cousineau) was born May 31, 1925 to Henry and Margaret Cousineau in Chicago. On November 21, 1942, she married her childhood sweetheart, Fred. The loving couple were married 76 years.
Mary Jane led a rich and varied life. During WW2 while Fred was in Europe serving our country, Mary Jane travelled the country by train serving in her own way through a variety of jobs. She was one of the original "Rosie the Riveter" ladies working for Douglas Aircraft in Chicago and Santa Monica, CA. After Fred's return, she and her family camped and travelled all across the USA. Upon retirement, she and Fred settled in Holiday Island, AR and enjoyed many years together soaking up the warmth and beauty of the Ozarks.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred, her granddaughter Lisa, and her great-grandson Sam.
Mary Jane leaves behind her three children Fred (Bonnie) Willman, Debby (Doug) Harford, and Ted (Sarah) Willman. She was a proud Grandmother to Ted Willman, Becky (Jamie) Thomas, Kristin (Sean) Crider, Luke (Jess) Willman, Brett (Mary) Willman, Brittany (Trent) Tillman, Mandy (Greg) Simmons, and Chris (Marlee) Harford, and Great-Grandmother to 17.
Throughout her life she was devoted to her family and was a brave, strong, and determined lady.
Private family services will be held at a later date. She will be interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery with her beloved husband. Memorials can be made in Mary Jane's honor to Joliet Area Hospice.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 26, 2020