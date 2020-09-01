Mary Kaye Yatuni
Born: January 23, 1949; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Mary Kaye Yatuni (nee Luck), age 71, of South Wilmington, IL passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born January 23, 1949 in Joliet to the late William Ralph and Kathleen (nee Gaddo) Luck.
Mary Kaye graduated from the Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of the 1968 and she was a member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. She worked for Sergeant Lundy from 1983-1995 programming computers, and she was also a self-employed beautician for many years. Mary Kaye was proud to be the president for the village of East Brooklyn serving at least three terms. She had many hobbies, such as cooking, arts and crafts, and playing cards, but the love she had for her grand-daughters took precedence overall. The best gift Mary Kaye has left her family was her selfless everlasting love, that will be forever felt through memories.
Surviving are her loving husband of eighteen years, Richard Ciluffo of South Wilmington, whom she married December 18, 2001 in Las Vegas; beloved son, Ricky (Diane) Yatuni of South Wilmington; two cherished grand-daughters, Stephanie (Kirk Hills) Yatuni and Cassie Yatuni; and three step-great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Kaidyn, and Haylie Hills.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Joliet. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name to the South Wilmington Fire Department would be appreciated. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com
