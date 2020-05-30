Mary Lou Smolik
(nee Anderson)
Born: August 3, 1941 in Gardner, IL
Died: May 28, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 78, of South Wilmington, IL passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Amita Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. Born August 3, 1941 in Gardner, IL to the late Lloyd W. and Minnie Mary (nee Nelson) Anderson. Mary Lou graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the class of 1959. Soon after, she married her high school sweetheart, James Smolik, on October 10, 1959 in South Wilmington. She was a very active member of the St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington. Mary Lou retired after fifty years of service, serving as treasurer for the Village of South Wilmington and she formerly worked for R.R. Donnelly's in Dwight. She was a member of the South Wilmington Fireman's Club and also served as treasurer for many years. Mary Lou was dedicated to her fitness and was known to take her daily walks around town and greatly enjoyed playing tennis at the Lockport Racquet Club. She also loved to dance, especially the Polka, and greatly enjoyed traveling, which expanded throughout the United States to International. Mary Lou enjoyed her life that was occupied with work, fun, and hobbies, but her greatest love was her family. She loved to be a housewife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and will forever be missed by them all.
Surviving are her husband, of sixty years, Jim Smolik; two children, Michelle (Mark) Sorensen of Texarkana, TX and Monty (Natalie) Smolik of Diamond; five grandchildren, Abbie (Landon) Bussey, Adam (Hannah) Sorensen, Mackenzie, Macallister (Cassie), and Madeleine Smolik; one great-grandchild, Mattis Bussey; two brothers, Ervin L. (Marcey) Anderson of Joliet and Dale (Patsy) Anderson of The Village, FL; one sister, Judy Anderson of Morris, IL; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; and many friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and step-brother, Vearl Honrud.
Private funeral services will be held. Interment will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the St. Lawrence Catholic Church. R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements. For more information and to visit her online guestbook, please log on to www.rwpattersonfuneralhomes.com or find us on Facebook at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Morris Herald-News on May 30, 2020.