|
|
MaryBeth O'Brien
Born: September 11, 1950; in Ottawa, IL
Died: December 21, 2019; in Morris, IL
MaryBeth O'Brien, 69, of Morris, IL, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 21, 2019 at her home with both of her daughters by her side.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 am, Friday, December 27 at Immaculate Conception Church in Morris. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am, following the visitation, Friday, at the church, with Fr. Ronald Margherio officiating. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Morris Country Club.
MaryBeth was born September 11, 1950, in Ottawa, IL to Walter and Betty (Schwarzbach) Vicini. She attended St. Francis grade school and was a graduate of Marquette High School class of 1968. After living in Ottawa then Streator, MaryBeth moved to Morris in 1977.
After moving to Morris with her daughters she quickly settled into the community making friends of all ages. If you were lucky enough to know MaryBeth she always had a smile on her face and always made you laugh.
MaryBeth was hired at Ravine Woods Apartments in 1978 as the manager and worked there until she retired in 2015. She never forgot a face or the apartment number you lived in even after retiring. MaryBeth was appointed to fill the vacancy of the city treasurer of Morris in 1999 and has been elected continuously for the past 20 years. She was very proud and committed to serving the Morris community.
MaryBeth had a huge zest for life, her favorite things to do were to spend time with family and friends, play any type of cards and cheer on her beloved Chicago Cubs. An incredible Mother, Grandmother, Sister and friend to all she encountered along the way.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kelli O'Brien Moorhead (Tom) of Lake Forest, IL and Erin O'Brien (Christian Naylor) of Denver, CO; four grandchildren, McKenna, Danny, Patrick and Murphy Moorhead and her siblings, Daniel (Kathy) Vicini, Susan (Bill) Long, David (Betty) Vicini, Diane Eichelkraut and Patricia (Dick) Bennington.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the following organizations in honor of MaryBeth. Ignation Sprituality Project- www.ispretreats.ejoinme.org or CubsCare- www.donate.mccormickfoundation.org/cubs-care
The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory
1111 LaSalle St, Ottawa Illinois 61350
815-433-0300
www.ottawafuneralhome.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Dec. 26, 2019