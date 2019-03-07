Morris Herald-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0084
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
301 W Washington St
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Brudnak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Lee Brudnak


1969 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Matthew Lee Brudnak Obituary
Matthew Lee Brudnak

Born: October 21, 1969

Died: March 5, 2019

Matthew "Matt" Lee Brudnak, 49, of Morris, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home. He was born October 21, 1969 in Elgin, IL, the son of Basil Brudnak and the late Doris Wade Brudnak.

Matt was raised and educated in Lake in the Hills, graduating from Jacob's High School with the Class of '87. He obtained his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois University and his Master's degree from University of Illinois in Springfield.

For over 24 years, Matt taught science, social studies, and history at Shabbona and White Oak Schools in Morris. He loved to sing karaoke on Friday nights at the Morris VFW where everyone knew him as "Chico." Matt also sang with the band, Boneyard. He enjoyed running, hiking and camping.

He is survived by his sons, Jack and Neil, both of Seneca; Liz (Watson) Brudnak; his father, Basil; two brothers, Andrew (Kristin) and Mark (Fumika), and sister, Lucy (Steve) Rose; many nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Tammy Mauzer and her daughters, Alyssa and Abby Mauzer.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Matt's Life will immediately follow at noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL. For further information visit the website at www.ucdaviscallahan.com or contact the funeral home at 815-942-0084. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting the website.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home
Download Now