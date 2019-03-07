Matthew Lee Brudnak



Born: October 21, 1969



Died: March 5, 2019



Matthew "Matt" Lee Brudnak, 49, of Morris, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at home. He was born October 21, 1969 in Elgin, IL, the son of Basil Brudnak and the late Doris Wade Brudnak.



Matt was raised and educated in Lake in the Hills, graduating from Jacob's High School with the Class of '87. He obtained his teaching degree from Eastern Illinois University and his Master's degree from University of Illinois in Springfield.



For over 24 years, Matt taught science, social studies, and history at Shabbona and White Oak Schools in Morris. He loved to sing karaoke on Friday nights at the Morris VFW where everyone knew him as "Chico." Matt also sang with the band, Boneyard. He enjoyed running, hiking and camping.



He is survived by his sons, Jack and Neil, both of Seneca; Liz (Watson) Brudnak; his father, Basil; two brothers, Andrew (Kristin) and Mark (Fumika), and sister, Lucy (Steve) Rose; many nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Tammy Mauzer and her daughters, Alyssa and Abby Mauzer.



Visitation will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Matt's Life will immediately follow at noon.



Arrangements have been entrusted with U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington Street, Morris, IL.