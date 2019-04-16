Maureen A Ribordy



Born: June 26, 1938



Died: April 4, 2019



Maureen A Ribordy, 80, of Ransom, passed away peacefully April 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her family after a brief struggle with cancer.



Maureen was born June 26, 1938 in Braidwood, daughter of Louis and Evelyn (Corn) Kaiser.



She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Gary) Barschdorf of Ransom, a son, James Ribordy of Reddick; grandsons, Nick and Matt Barschdorf both of Chicago and Ryan Barschdorf of Ft. Worth, Texas. Also surviving is one brother, Jim (Judy) Kaiser of Newark, Delaware.



Preceding Maureen in death were her parents, a brother, Marty Kaiser and a nephew, Jason Kaiser.



Maureen retired from Mooseheart Child City and School after many years of service giving her more time to spend with family and friends, reading and bird watching.



According to her wishes her body was donated to medical science. Moss Family Funeral Home of Batavia, was in charge of arrangements.



A graveside service will be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made in Maureen's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Institute, Glenview Medical Arts Building, 2401 Ravine Way-Suite 302, Glenview, IL. 60025



Maureen will be missed by all who knew and loved her!