Mav Hollis
Born: January 28, 1955; in Joliet, IL
Died: June 2, 2020; in Joliet, IL
Age 65 of Coal City, formerly Wilmington and Braceville, passed away June 2, 2020 at AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet.
Born January 28, 1955 in Joliet, Mavoureen Louise was a daughter of William, Sr. and Helen (Fink) Bowker. She was raised and educated in Wilmington, and graduated from Wilmington High School with the Class of 1973. On July 4, 1985, Mav married Jeffrey Hollis in the Braceville United Methodist Church. She was employed by Personal Products in Wilmington; was a member of Christian Faith Center in Wilmington, and attended Christian Life Assembly in Diamond. Mav was a former Sunday school teacher at Church of God in downtown Wilmington, and she enjoyed writing Gospel poetry. She was devoted to her family and lived for her four grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband Jeffrey Hollis of Coal City; two sons: Kyle (Brittany) Hollis of Coal City and Jason (Taylor) Hollis of Reddick; four grandchildren: Carter, Avery, Liam, and Lacie Hollis; four siblings: Delena (the late John) Boze of Arizona, Delma (Donnie) Wills of Texas, Rob (Cherie) Bowker of Clay City, and William Bowker, Jr. of Wilmington; her mother-in-law, Anna (Ray) Worden of Diamond; sisters-in-law: Donna (Chris) Stevens of Coal City, Teresa Zielinksi of California, Sylvia (Nelson) VanHalst of Custer Park, and Diane Hollis of Reddick, and "too many nieces and nephews to count".
Mav was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Helen, and brothers-in-law: Phil and Tony Hollis.
Private family services will be held, and Mav will be laid to rest at Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.
Mav's Tribute Page: www.ReevesFH.com/obituary/Mav-Hollis
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City (815) 634-2125
Published in Morris Herald-News on Jun. 6, 2020.