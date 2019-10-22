|
|
Melvin Leroy Butler
Born: October 9th, 1928
Died: October 17, 2019
Melvin Leroy Butler passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at Park Point at the age of 91. Mel was born October 9th, 1928 in Toledo, Ohio. He married Sophie Kopczick of Morris in Los Angeles, California in 1949, settling in Toledo; before moving to Morris, IL in 1954. Mel was a proud veteran of the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in 1949.
He was employed as a teamster for forty-one years, retiring from the teamsters union in 1991. As a teamster Mel drove Mack trucks exclusively his whole career. Acknowledging this achievement he was invited to a Mack Truck honors ceremony where he was recognized as a safe driver of the year award and was inducted into the Mack Truck one million mile club (that's 40 times around the globe) in 1978.
In his youth, he was a two time Golden Glove boxing runner-up in his weight class from Toledo, OH in 1942 and 1943. While in the Navy he was his ship's boxing champion and a Naval fleet runner-up. The story of irony our father used to love to tell was that the same boxer that won the two Golden Glove titles in Toledo was the same boxer that beat him for the Fleet Championship.
Melvin is preceded in his passing by his wife of 61 years Sophie L. Butler (nee Kopczick), his mother Bess (Krist) Poppe, his step father Bud Poppe, father Ralph Butler, his brother Robert Butler, and his stepbrother Clarence Graff. The two wonderful people whom raised Melvin and his real brother; Frank and Ella Graff and his eldest son Michael Butler.
He is survived by his four sons, Leonard, Peter, Randy and John Butler. Nieces Kathy and Peggy Butler. Two grandchildren Melissa and Michael Butler and two great-grandchildren Myah Rae Butler and Maxwell Joseph Masset.
Prior to and after retirement he enjoyed playing golf with his regular foursome and tending to his lawn and landscaping. He also enjoyed building projects and remodeling around the home, which included making decorative wooden plaques for Sophie's artwork. He cherished the many hours of riding around Morris in his pick-up truck often piloted by his grandson Michael.
An ending note are lyrics from a song (modified)-
"You earned his love through discipline; a thundering velvet hand- Yet
We thank you for the kindness and the times when you got tough
We thank you for the learnings and your stories of the road-
We thank you for the freedom when it came our times to go.
and We know, dad, We know, We didn't say I love you quite as often
as we should have."
Honorary pallbearers: All my friends who carried me throughout my life can carry me to my final resting place.
Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. A Celebration of Mel's Life will immediately follow the visitation, officiated by Father Ed Howe CR of Immaculate Conception Church. Military honors will be presented after the service by the Morris Color Guard.
Memorials may be made in Melvin's name to Operation St Nick, , or to Boys Town.
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 22, 2019