Melvin P. Leschewski, Sr.
Melvin P. Leschewski, Sr.
"The Chief"
On Friday, October 4, 2019 Melvin passed away peacefully in his favorite recliner, following a long battle with congestive heart failure. Born in LaSalle, IL, he lived in Ottawa and has been a Morris resident since 1968. He retired from D Construction as a diesel mechanic after many years of service. Retirement was not an easy transition for Melvin, he actually retired once then went back to work and retired again. He was known by many as 'MacGyver", as he could fix anything and make it run longer than it should have. He was also known to engineer simple solutions for complex problems. His favorite thing to do in life was spending time with family and friends. He also loved fishing at his cabin in Wisconsin and if he could get his family at the cabin, it was like landing the catch of his life. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge # 967.
Preceded by his wife, Josephine "Jody" (nee Knott) Leschewski (2006); his parents; one brother, Eldon (Janice) Leschewski and one grandson, Robert L. Hauge.
Survived by one son, Melvin (Carol) Leschewski, Jr.; one daughter, Barbara Leschewski- Hauge; three grandchildren, Adrianne (Jeremy) McKerrow of Morris, Jessica Leschewski of Dwight and Jason Hauge of Morris; three great-grandchildren, Drayden, Alexxis and Maverick McKerrow. His extended family who he treated as his own, two grandchildren, Bob (Rebecca) Peacock and Amy (Ross) McCowan; two great-grandchildren, Amber (Jake) Heckler and Dylan Peacock; one great-great-grandchild, McKenna Heckler and the other great in the family, great-grandma, Geraldine Brown.
Funeral services for Melvin P. Leschewski, Sr. will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 at Deerpath Drive in Morris, with Rev. Dr. Roy Backus officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory can be directed to Cornerstone Services on behalf of his grandson, Jason or the in memory of his late wife, Jody.
Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Oct. 8, 2019