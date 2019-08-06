|
|
Michael Berta
Born: February 5, 1947; in Joliet, IL
Died: August 2, 2019; in Coal City, IL
Age 72 of Coal City, passed away Friday morning, August 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born February 5, 1947 in Joliet, Illinois, Bernard Michael, Jr. was a son of Bernard Michael, Sr. "Barney" and Margaret Aldeen "Mardeen" (Boggio) Berta. He was raised in Coal City, attended Assumption Catholic Grade School and graduated from Coal City High School with the Class of 1965. Mike continued his education at University of Illinois and went on to graduate with his Bachelor's Degree from Lewis University in 1969. On September 2, 1967, Mike married Cindy Anderson in Assumption Catholic Church in Coal City and together they made their home and raised their children in Coal City.
Mike worked as an accountant, and owned and operated Michael Berta Accounting and Financial Services for over 40 years. He was a lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Parish; served as Secretary and Treasurer for the Coal City Area Club for 38 years (1975-2013) and served as President of the Coal City School Board. Mike was a member of Braceville-Gardner Cemetery Board; Claypool Drainage Board and the Coal City Lions Club, where he was involved with the Tennis Tournament.
One who was passionate about farming, it was only second to being a "Papa". Mike cherished his family, children and grandchildren, and enjoyed attending the kids activities. He was a lover of animals and classic cars, and in addition to being a Chicago Cubs fan, was a faithful follower of Illini and a Coal City sports enthusiast. Countless memories were made visiting the families lake house and boating, and his love of music came naturally. When he wasn't just hanging out with family and friends, Mike took pleasure in traveling and was fortunate to share countless family vacations, as well as memorable road trips with cherished friends. Although he will be deeply missed, Mike leaves behind a rich collection of wonderful memories for all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy; sons: Jason (Colleen) Berta of Coal City and Todd (Cara) Berta of St. Louis, Missouri; six grandchildren: Nicholas, Brant, Keaton, Thad, Addison and Grace; one brother, Charlie Berta of Coal City; two sisters: Mary Jean (Dave) Tures of Conway, Arkansas and Amy (Keith) Giordano of Coal City; nieces and nephews: Alex Giordano, Teresa (John) Gallis, Jenny (Ryan) Petersen, Matthew (Callie) Tures, Joshua (Grecia) Tures, Megan (John) Codington, Anna (Alex) App and Kirsten Tures; several great nieces and great nephews, as well as lifelong friends, David and Jean Wills of Coal City.
Mike was preceded in death by his son, Thad (1985); parents: Barney and Mardeen Berta; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Robert and Marge Anderson and one brother-in-law, Todd Anderson.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Thursday, August 8, 2019 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Reeves Funeral Home, 75 North Broadway (one block north of Illinois Route 113) in Coal City. Funeral services will follow Friday morning, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 215 South Kankakee Street in Coal City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated with Revered Robert Noesen presiding.
Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, where Mike will be laid to rest with his son, Thad. Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be: Nicholas Berta, Brant Berta, Keaton Berta, Thad Berta, Addison Berta, Grace Berta and Alex Giordano.
Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Michael's memory to Coal City Unit #1 Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 177, Coal City, IL 60416; The , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Waterstone Circle, Joliet, IL 60431 or to the Assumption Church Building Campaign, 195 S. Kankakee St., Coal City, IL 60416.
The family will be forever grateful for the care and support provided to Mike, while at home, from his compassionate care-givers and friends.
Family and friends may sign the guest book, upload photographs or share Mike's memorial page online by logging onto: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Michael-Berta
Funeral services and arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd. in Coal City. (815-634-2125)
Published in Morris Herald-News on Aug. 6, 2019