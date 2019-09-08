Morris Herald-News Obituaries
Michael E. Chelini

Michael E. Chelini 1942-2019 Age 77, of Morris, passed away, Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home. Michael graduated from Joliet Township High School Class of 1961.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army as an aircraft mechanic. He was a member of the Plainfield Police Department as a part time Police Officer, served as Officer Friendly to the Plainfield Grade Schools and retired from BP Amoco Chemical after 30 years of employment. Michael liked fishing and being with his family.

Survived by his loving wife, Mary Chelini; his children, Julia (Brian) Senn, Chad (Sharon) Bowers, James Chelini and Anne (Steve) Nelson; one sister, Judith (late Fred) Hummel and 10 grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marjorie and B.E. Chelini and his sister, Jeannie Chelini.

Private funeral services were held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL with full Military Honors. Memorials in his name to Joliet Area Community Hospice would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home in Morris. For information, please call (815) 942-5040 or visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com
Published in Morris Herald-News on Sept. 8, 2019
